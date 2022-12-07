Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 7, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition

Latest News

Docket 2
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 7, 2022
Porch Pirates
Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.
Ambulance, left running, stolen from Regional One
Choctaw Health Center ambulance, left running, stolen in Memphis
Timothy Benton
Georgia man faces several charges after assaulting Mississippi officer