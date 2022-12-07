Local medical marijuana dispensary set to open in January

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are under construction in many areas of the state. News 11 has an update on a local medical marijuana business, Legally Rooted Cannabis Dispensary.

This homegrown dispensary is owned and operated by Wayne Williams and his business partner, Michael Grace. The shop is now finished and stocked with tons of accessories for medical marijuana patients. There is a reception area, a waiting room and a location ready for the cannabis to be sold. Grace shared an update on the process so far.

“So we have gotten the building completely ready for us to open up our dispensary. We got our first round of medical cannabis equipment, which we have on our shelves here,” said Grace. “You’ll see eventually, that we have our empty shelves, and we are waiting on the product that will be available in January. We are waiting on the two state labs that have been certified by the Department of Health to complete their test method validation procedures. Once they are done, they will notify the Department of Health who will issue their final certification. They will start testing the product, then the product will hit the shelves.”

Legally Rooted Cannabis Dispensary is located at 1800 6th Street and will sell medical marijuana and accessories for its use.

