Meridian Rotary Club gives back to local nonprofits

By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Salvation Army, Hope for Humanity, and Hope Village all received large monetary donations from the Meridian Rotary Club on December 7.

All of this money is coming at a time when these organizations need it most. Without donations like these, our local nonprofits really benefit from every donation, no matter how large or small.

“Some of these people have been waiting for for, you know, a little while to get a roof they’ve had to endure where the weathers that the weather changes that we’ve had without having the proper insulation there or the proper roof to keep their house dry. So you can just imagine we wake up. We’ve got a nice roof over our head, and we’re waking up to a nice warm house. And some of the people that we service are not able to do that yet. So with this donation, we can continue on what we’re doing and and providing those warm. Warm environments for our our families,” said the Executive Director of the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity, Monica Bradley.

“Well, as you can imagine is the case with really any nonprofit community. Donations are really the lifeblood of our organization and and others. We take those donations, and we are able to provide a shelter and, again, a continuum of services for kids throughout our state. That have been neglected, abused, or who have had some other form of misfortune befall their lives so. Just can’t say enough in terms of what a donation like this means to our organization,” said Vice Chair for the Hope Village Board, Tra Alford.

“Well, what we received from the Rotary Club today is actually going to go towards our Christmas program and being able to if we need to go out and purchase more toys because maybe there were some angels that didn’t get adopted because we had 562 senior and children angels this year. And so now we’re in that process of being able to get all that together. And that’s up from 344 last year,” said Lt. Roy Fisher of the Salvation Army.

If you would like to give to any of these organizations, you can visit their websites listed down below.

Salvation Army: https://salvationarmyalm.org/meridian/

Habitat for Humanity: https://www.habitat.org/ms/meridian/lauderdale-county-hfh

Hope Village: https://www.hopevillagems.org/

