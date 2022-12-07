Mr. Brian A. Beeman

Brian A. Beeman
Mr. Brian A. Beeman
Mr. Brian A. Beeman(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Mr. Brian A. Beeman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Meridian, Mississippi with Brother Jason Gross officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior in the church. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Brian A. Beeman, age 47 of Kodak, Tennessee passed away December 6, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Kyle Beeman, Grandparents, Adair & Annie Beeman, Harold James, and Bertha James, and Special Aunt Jean Dean.

He is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Nancy Beeman; aunts and uncles, Darrell and Judy Harwell, Danny and Melanie Luke, Tommy & Melita Tomilson, Susan and Wayne James, and Debbie Dearman; a special cousin, Kerri Gallaspy, along with many other cousins and friends

The family will also receive friends from 11:30 AM – 1:00 p.m. with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Beech Springs Baptist Church in Kodak, Tennessee with Atchley Funeral Home Sevierville in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition

Latest News

December 7, 2022: Morgan Dudley, of MSU Riley Center, upcoming shows, spring lineup to be...
December 7, 2022: Morgan Dudley, of MSU Riley Center, upcoming shows, spring lineup to be announced in January, visit msurileycenter.com.
Mr. Grace Fortner
Mr. Murray Pickett
Mrs. Mary Rancher