Graveside services for Mr. Brian A. Beeman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Meridian, Mississippi with Brother Jason Gross officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior in the church. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Brian A. Beeman, age 47 of Kodak, Tennessee passed away December 6, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Kyle Beeman, Grandparents, Adair & Annie Beeman, Harold James, and Bertha James, and Special Aunt Jean Dean.

He is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Nancy Beeman; aunts and uncles, Darrell and Judy Harwell, Danny and Melanie Luke, Tommy & Melita Tomilson, Susan and Wayne James, and Debbie Dearman; a special cousin, Kerri Gallaspy, along with many other cousins and friends

The family will also receive friends from 11:30 AM – 1:00 p.m. with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Beech Springs Baptist Church in Kodak, Tennessee with Atchley Funeral Home Sevierville in charge of arrangements.

