Graveside services for Mrs. Mary Rancher will be held Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 11:00 am at Pentecostal Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Russell with Bishop Tisdale officiating and Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Rancher, 86, of Meridian, who died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at The Oaks Rehab Center. A visitation was Tuesday, December 6, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

