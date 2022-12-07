Poplar Springs Elementary shares a ‘Night of Lights’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Poplar Springs Elementary School hosted a Night of Lights Tuesday as a fundraiser for its Giving Feast.

For over 30 years, students have donated and collected new toys to share with other children who are less fortunate during the holiday season.

Students and teachers lined the drive to welcome people and give out treats as the cars came by. Admission to Night of Lights was a toy or a monetary donation.

The Giving Feast will be unveiled at a program in the school auditorium Friday at 9 a.m.

