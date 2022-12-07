Poplar Springs Elementary shares a ‘Night of Lights’

Poplar Springs Elementary School hosted a Night of Lights Tuesday as a fundraiser for its...
Poplar Springs Elementary School hosted a Night of Lights Tuesday as a fundraiser for its Giving Feast.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Poplar Springs Elementary School hosted a Night of Lights Tuesday as a fundraiser for its Giving Feast.

For over 30 years, students have donated and collected new toys to share with other children who are less fortunate during the holiday season.

Students and teachers lined the drive to welcome people and give out treats as the cars came by. Admission to Night of Lights was a toy or a monetary donation.

Caption

The Giving Feast will be unveiled at a program in the school auditorium Friday at 9 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition

Latest News

Meridian Rotary Club gives back to local non profits
Meridian Rotary Club gives back to local non profits
31-year-old Dyques Wilson was charged with breaking into a house in Toomsuba.
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act
Legally Rooted Cannabis Dispensary is a homegrown business owned and operated by Wayne Williams...
Local medical marijuana dispensary set to open in January
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing