Sheriff’s department investigating package thefts in Jones Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents to be aware of “Porch Pirates” stealing Christmas packages this holiday season.

JCSD investigators are looking into reports of package thefts on Eastview Drive on Tuesday.

Delivery services showed packages delivered at two different residences, but the packages were missing when residents arrived home after work.

“We urge residents to be vigilant and pay close attention to suspicious vehicles and/or persons entering your driveway or that of a neighbor,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “If you have security cameras, try to have them pointed to where delivery services normally drop off your packages. These Grinches can stop and steal packages quickly.”

Residents suffering a theft of delivered packages are asked to call the Jones County Emergency Operations Center at 601-425-0223 and a 911 dispatcher will have a law enforcement officer in route to your location.

