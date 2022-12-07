Silver Alert issued for missing Pearl man with ‘multiple’ medical conditions

Chris Williamson, 36
Chris Williamson, 36(Pearl Police)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police need your help in locating Christopher James Williamson, 36.

Williamson has been missing since Monday, December 5, and has multiple medical conditions that could be impairing his judgment.

He was last seen driving a Black 2003 GMC Sierra with a camper shell.

The vehicle was last seen in Biloxi on December 6 around 3:30 p.m.

If you have any information that can help, please contact Det. Michael Hollingsworth at (601) 863-3221 or the Pearl Police Department at (601) 939-7000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition

Latest News

DeKalb hosted its Christmas parade Tuesday night.
DeKalb celebrates season with Christmas parade
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance draws handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
The University of Southern Mississippi has increased money awarded for some key scholarships
USM boosts money awarded for some key scholarships