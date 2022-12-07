Total Pain Care team of the week: Lady Trojans Middle School basketball

This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the 8th grade Northeast Lauderdale Lady Trojans basketball team.(NE Lauderdale)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the 8th grade Northeast Lauderdale Lady Trojans basketball team.

The Lady Trojans last Wednesday, defeated Clarkdale and West Lauderdale to be crowned the Lauderdale County Middle School District Champions.

Congratulations to Northeast Middle School basketball for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

