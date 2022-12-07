Unseasonably warm air remain over the area for the next few days

Highs in the 80s
Highs in the 80s(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It is Hump Day. We are halfway through yet another week. Highs today are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Very warm for this time of year, we are talking record challenging high temperatures today. You may want to turn the A/C on and keep it on high through the rest of the afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds over the area today. Luckily rain showers will be hard to find, I hope you all get out and enjoy the day.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore told News 11 that Jasmine Buckhannon, 35, of...
Authorities release name of woman who died in car crash on Hwy. 19 South
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
Man dead in Clarke County, another in custody on manslaughter and kidnapping charges
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition
Miss. child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious but stable condition

Latest News

What month is this again?
Highs this week will flirt with records
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 6th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 6th, 2022
Warm and cloudy today
How do rain showers, upper 70s and tacos sound for this Tuesday?
Unseasonably warm this week
It won’t feel like December this week