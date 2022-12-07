Unseasonably warm air remain over the area for the next few days

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It is Hump Day. We are halfway through yet another week. Highs today are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Very warm for this time of year, we are talking record challenging high temperatures today. You may want to turn the A/C on and keep it on high through the rest of the afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds over the area today. Luckily rain showers will be hard to find, I hope you all get out and enjoy the day.

