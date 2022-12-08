12th Annual Bikers United for Children Toy Run

Riders will strap their helmets on Saturday morning for the 12th Annual Bikers United for Children Toy Run.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This annual event has a new location this year. They will be stationed at the Hampton Inn next to the Shell gas station on U.S. Highway 11. Bikers and motorcycle clubs will come together to donate toys and money for kids who are less fortunate.

“We will still have a great breakfast, still have great turnouts, still have Santa Claus, our sleigh, and still looking for all the bikes. The timeline is still the same. Registration is at 10 a.m. and kickstands are up at 1 p.m. Police escort through town to College Park down to the Methodist Church, plenty to eat there, plenty of gifts, door prizes, auction items, and a great time of fellowship,” said Bikers United for Children director, David Kimbrell.

“If you like bikes, you’re going to come see a great variety of them. If you don’t like bikes, you’re going to love them before you get done with this. With the event over at College Park, you’re going to have a good time. You are going to win some kind of door prize. You’re going to have fun, or you’re just simply helping out your community,” said Wesley House Community Center Executive Director David Schultz.

Registration starts at 10 Saturday morning. The event will kick off at 1pm later that day.

