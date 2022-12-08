27 dilapidated houses to be taken down in Meridian

The Meridian City Council has hired a demolition company to take down more dilapidated...
The Meridian City Council has hired a demolition company to take down more dilapidated buildings that could be a safety hazard for the public.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council has hired a demolition company to take down more dilapidated buildings that could be a safety hazard for the public.

The city has experienced collapsing buildings over the past few years. A construction company bid for over $148,000 was approved to take down 27 structures. The council will finish the final paperwork with Cullum Construction by the end of next week.

News 11 spoke with the construction company, which said it wants to help the city.

“A lot of people will stay in these houses, homeless, or a lot of drug activity may be going on. They are eyesores, and it is not good for them to be left alone in the city. When people abandoned these houses, then the city is left to do something about them. That is what we bid on, to help take down some of these structures,” said David Cullum.

The demolition is expected to begin the week after Christmas.

