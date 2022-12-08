City of Meridian Arrest Report December 8, 2022
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM to December 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:26 AM on December 7, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1900 block of Front Street. Entry was attempted through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.