Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal Russell Jones was killed in a one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning(Taylor Curet/WDAM 7)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning.

Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Crosby confirmed that Jones’ family had been notified.

The accident happened on County Road 17 about a half mile from the Mississippi 528 intersection

Bay Springs Police Department is investigating, and WDAM 7 is expecting more information on Thursday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
31-year-old Dyques Wilson was charged with breaking into a house in Toomsuba.
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act
Ambulance, left running, stolen from Regional One
Choctaw Health Center ambulance, left running, stolen in Memphis
First responders on scene of a man on bike that was hit by a car
Man on bike hit by car near Meridian Burger King

Latest News

The application process for the next FBI Citizens Academy begins in February.
Jackson Field Office of the FBI recruiting participants for the Citizens Academy
Revitalization efforts ongoing in York, Alabama
‘Promise made, promise kept’: Men prepare to graduate in honor of their mothers
‘Promise made, promise kept’: Men prepare to graduate in honor of their mothers
The city of York may be small but they are on an upward climb to becoming bigger and better as...
Revitalization efforts ongoing in York, Alabama
Local medical marijuana dispensary set to open in January