Lamar Volleyball and Tennis hosts signing days

Kaylee Brown for Lady Raiders volleyball will be heading to the Mississippi University for Women to continue playing volleyball and Anabelle Simmons will go to Jones College to continue playing tennis.(WTOK Sports)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders held a signing day for two student-athletes.

Kaylee Brown for Lady Raiders volleyball will be heading to the Mississippi University for Women to continue playing volleyball and Anabelle Simmons will go to Jones College to continue playing tennis.

The entire Senior class and their families were present as they signed on to continue their athletic careers. With Brown and Simmons moving on, they will miss their time at Lamar.

“I’m very excited. I feel very blessed to be here cause I have worked so hard my whole life and I have gone through so much to be here so I’m really excited,” Anabelle Simmons said.

“I’ve only been here a few months but I really feel like Lamar has helped developed me as a person,” Kaylee Brown said. “I really liked [Mississippi University for Women] and like obviously they have one of the best nursing schools in the state and their coach is really really sweet,” Brown said.

Another congratulations to Brown, Simmons, and Lamar High School.

