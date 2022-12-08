Man on bike hit by car near Meridian Burger King

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man on a bicycle was hit by a car near Burger King on 8th Street in Meridian Wednesday night just after 6 p.m.

News 11 arrived on scene shortly after the incident. Paramedics were tending to the man on the ground.

The driver of the car told News 11 he was traveling down 8th Street from Hwy 19 when he said the man came out of nowhere. The driver claimed he did not see him until he hit the windshield.

The man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.