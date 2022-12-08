Many mourn, remember late Jasper County area principal, pastor Russell Jones

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many across the Pine Belt are mourning after news that a beloved principal and pastor was involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Jasper County Wednesday.

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, the accident took place on County Road 17, about a half mile from the Mississippi 528 intersection, around 11 a.m.

Once news broke about Jones’ passing, reactions from all around the Pine Belt circulated throughout social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our principal, Mr. Russell Jones,” reads a post from the Bay Springs High School Facebook page. “Please keep our school and community in your prayers.”

Once news broke about Jones’ passing, reactions from all around the Pine Belt circulated throughout social media. (Bay Springs High School-Home of the Bulldogs Facebook)

West Jasper School District Superintendent, Dr. Jill Miller, released a statement Thursday morning on Jones’ passing.

“It is with a heavy heart, that we, the West Jasper School District, offer condolences to the family of Mr. Russell Jones,” said Miller in the statement. “We are saddened by this loss. We are making sure that people are in place to offer emotional support to all students and staff.”

“It is with a heavy heart, that we, the West Jasper School District, offer condolences to the family of Mr. Russell Jones,” said Miller in the statement. “We are saddened by this loss. We are making sure that people are in place to offer emotional support to all students and staff.” (West Jasper School District)

In the statement, Miller said the regular school schedule will continue but will allow everyone to take time to cope.

“We will get through this together,” Miller said in her statement.

The Stringer Attendance Center made several posts sending their condolences to Jones’ family and those who knew him.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the Jones family and the faculty, staff and students who had the pleasure of knowing and working with Mr. Jones.” reads a post from the Stringer Attendance Center. “He will be greatly missed!” (Stringer Attendance Center Facebook)

“Our sincere condolences go out to the Jones family and the faculty, staff and students who had the pleasure of knowing and working with Mr. Jones.” reads a post from the Stringer Attendance Center. “He will be greatly missed!”

Sylva-Bay Academy Headmaster Jerel Wade made a post through the academy’s Facebook page to remember the educator and high school classmate.

Sylva-Bay Academy Headmaster Jerel Wade made a post through the academy’s Facebook page to remember the educator and high school classmate. (Sylva-Bay Academy Facebook)

“Our prayers go out to our neighbors at Bay Springs High School and to the Jones family,” Wade said in the post.

Former Stringer Attendance Center 7-12 grade principal and current Yazoo County High School principal, Jay Arrington, also made a post reacting to Jones’ passing. He mentioned how close they were when they worked together for the school district.

“Russell was a great principal who had a heart for students,” Arrington said in his post. “Not only was he my co-worker, he was my friend.”

First Baptist Church Heidelberg, the church where Jones was the pastor, will not have services until Sunday, Dec. 18, according to a Facebook post made by a member of the congregation.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.