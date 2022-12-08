Mississippi Valley State head coach resigns, joins Coach Prime in Colorado

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Valley State University’s head football coach, Vincent Dancy, leaves to join Deion Sanders at the University of Colorado.

Dancy announced his resignation Thursday after five years in charge of the Delta Devils football program. He is rumored to join Coach Prime’s staff at CU as an analyst.

“We are thankful to Coach Dancy for his service to MVSU,” MVSU President Jerryl Briggs said. “He has served Valley in various capacities, a coach, a leader of young men, and a mentor to countless individuals throughout his time. He will always be a part of the Valley family and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Dancy had an overall record of 10-38 during his period at MVSU while juggling scholarship limitations. Four of his 10 wins came in 2021, compiling the Delta Devils’ most wins in a single season in nearly a decade.

Defensive Coordinator Javier Gonzalez was appointed as the interim head coach following the departure of Dancy.

