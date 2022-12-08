MSU Meridian fall commencement held Thursday

Dec. 8, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University-Meridian had its fall commencement Thursday at the Riley Center, with 124 students graduating, among them nine honors graduates and a Riley Scholar.

Joining the platform party this year was Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr. and IHL board member, Bruce Martin, of Meridian.

Mississippi State University-Meridian 2022 Fall Degree Graduates included:

States represented: 3 (Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina)
Mississippi cities/towns represented: 48
Number of Honors students: 9
(2) Summa Cum Laude (1) Magna Cum Laude, (6) Cum Laude
Riley Scholars: (1)

BREAKDOWN OF GRADUATES BY DIVISION:
Division of Academic Affairs (9)
Bachelor of Applied Science (8)
Bachelor of University Studies (1)
Division of Arts & Sciences (20)
Bachelor of Applied Technology (1)
Bachelor of Arts in Criminology (1)
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (2)
Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies (14)
Bachelor of Social Work (1)
Bachelor of Arts in History (1)
Division of Business (26)
Master of Business Administration (11)
Bachelor of Accountancy (4)
Bachelor of Business Administration (11)
Division of Education (51)
Specialist (12)
Master of Arts in Teaching (27)
Community College Education (4)
Secondary Education (23)
Master of Science (20)
Counselor Education (13)
Elementary Education (4)
Educational Leadership (3)
Bachelor of Science (10)
Elementary Education (7)
Kinesiology (3)

