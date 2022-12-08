No heat records quite set today, unseasonably warm temps and rain chances ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday saw a high of 82 degrees in the Queen City, just short of the record of 84.

While we have hit the crescendo of this warm Christmas Carol, it will still be unseasonable in the coming days. Thursday has a high of 78 and Friday 76. In fact, in the next seven days we are not forecasted to get below the upper 60s still.

Rain has a chance to return on Friday with a 30% chance, scattered showers are possible.

