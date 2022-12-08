Patrons leave tip of thousands at Biloxi cafe, just in time for the holidays

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young waitresses were in shock after customers added a hefty tip to their bill Wednesday morning.

The Port City Cafe waitresses, Sidney Searles and Lexi Green, say they were catering a group for breakfast. When it came time to cash out, the customer put a stack of money on the counter... $3,200, coming just in time for the holidays.

“We didn’t realize what we were getting in to as far as what came after,” Searles said. “I cried. It was super sweet. I’ve worked here for six years and probably the most I’ve ever been tipped was about $200, and that was a lot.”

“We’re all here to make money and pay our bills and take care of our kids,” Green said. “It’s Christmas time too, so you know, it really helps.”

The waitresses split the money between each other and the kitchen staff.

