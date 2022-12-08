Rain showers return for Friday

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Thursday! We are one day closer to the weekend and it will be another great day to get outside and enjoy warm but rain free weather conditions. High temperatures today are in the upper 70s another record challenging high temperature day. Overnight lows are in the lower 60s, temperatures remain well above the average for overnight lows as well.

Showers do return over the area tomorrow as we head into lunchtime. Scattered showers will stick around for the rest of the evening on Friday. Most of the viewing area will be able to dodge those hit or miss showers. Once the rain returns for Friday we can expect rain shower through the weekend and into next week. Be sure that you have your umbrellas pack and handy. Stay safe and have a great day.

