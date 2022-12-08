Revitalization efforts ongoing in York, Alabama

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The city of York, Alabama may be small but they are on an upward climb to becoming bigger and better as revitalization efforts unfold.

York has a population of about 3,000 people but that’s not stopping the city council nor residents from working to draw in others to the city.

“It was just vibrant. It was a quaint little town but there was always something going on. As the years went by things started to move out and the population decreased but we know what It could be we know that it’s headed back in that direction so since we’re both retired, we decided we would come over and see if we could jump-start or help be apart of this revitalization in York, " said Beauty Essentials and The Liquar Cabinet owner, Monica Artis.

The city has about 5 new businesses that have opened within the past 2 years. Two of those businesses, owned by Monica Artis who opened up shop in two buildings next door to each other.

Artis hopes to make an impact in the community with her businesses, Beauty essentials, and The Liquar Cabinet located downtown.

“Developing jobs is always what’s at the forefront of our minds. So, if we can give some of the local community a job where they don’t have to drive to Tuscaloosa or Birmingham even Meridian, and get back home to their families even quicker, just by having a job right in their hometown that’s the biggest impact we hope to have. Economic development is key for York. Sales tax, property tax, the whole shebang. So that’s what we hope to contribute towards York’s growth,” said Artis.

District 2 Councilman Jazmine Mitchel says the council is WORKING TO invest in York because they want to see its residents have the same opportunities as other cities.

“The mayor and the city council we have a great team and a great relationship. We’re going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and make a two-to-three-year plan and see how we can grow. We also discussed different grocery stores and different things that the city will have. The thing about it is, we’re trying to clean up the city so we can bring more business in, " said District 2 Councilman Jazmin Mitchell.

We asked Mitchell what the key is to keeping businesses open and moving the city in the right direction.

“York has to support York, the people of York have to come back to support the business. Like the business, we have now and if we ever get a local grocery store the people in York have to support it and that’s our thing if we support each other, we can make York grow,” said Mitchell.

Artis shared what she would like to see come to the city.

“One of the biggest things I think would be a big boom is if there’s some kind of industry here, where people could have that permanent job that they work for 20, 25 years. I think that would be a big win for the city,” said Artis.

While the city is making efforts to bring new businesses to the city, Mitchell said there are about 10 to 15 buildings that are owned by people who aren’t doing anything with them. Something he hopes will change.

