Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A decision was made public Thursday in the case of the City of Meridian vs. Rita Jack. The Meridian Civil Service Commission voted 3 to 2 to terminate Jack from the Meridian Police Department. Jack is officially terminated from the department.

The original ruling at the hearing was that Jack was terminated. Chairman Greg Elliot then made a motion to modify Jack’s position at the department meaning she wouldn’t be fired - the motion was accepted. The board made a final ruling that ultimately led to the termination of Jack from the department.

Jack said this will not be the last time the city hears her name as she announced that she will be going into politics.

According to MPD, the former police lieutenant was terminated earlier this year for claiming time for which she was not working. Jack’s attorney contended his client followed protocol.

Jack sought reinstatement to her job through a civil service appeal, which ended up taking place in two parts due to severe weather that happened the day of the initial hearing.

Jack has the option of appealing the Civil Service Commission’s decision through Lauderdale County Circuit Court.

