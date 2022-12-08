Search for suspect in Taylorsville school threat; school remains open

By Ame Posey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A threat at Taylorsville Attendance Center set the town on edge as law enforcement searched for the suspect.

According to a Facebook post by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff and Taylorsville Police Department became aware of the threat on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, 12/07/22, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville PD were made aware that a juvenile at Taylorsville High School had threatened to bring a gun to school and use it,” reads the post.

The post went on to say that the suspect evaded law enforcement and was still on the run as of the latest update.

Taylorsville Attendance Center remained open on Thursday, with a police presence for added security.

“We don’t wish to cause panic, but do want to be transparent as possible so that parents may make their own choices for their children,” reads the SCSO post. “There will be local and state law enforcement in and around the Taylorsville school until the situation has been resolved.”

WDAM reached out to the Smith County School District Superintendent Nick Hillman and Taylorsville Principle Adam Reynolds for comment.

Reynold’s office confirmed that there had been a threat and said, “The situation has been handled, and all is well.”

The school would not provide any details on the threat or the status of the police’s search for the suspect.

The School District office has not responded at this time.

WDAM will continue to provide updates as they become available.

