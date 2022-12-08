Graveside services for Susie Taylor Tyson, 74, of Tuscaloosa will be held Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery in the Ararat Community with Rev. Scott Stephens officiating.

Ms. Susie passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the DCH Northport Medical Center. She was born June 19, 1948, in Toxey, Alabama, to Noah and Lillie Rhodes Taylor.

Susie loved all of her family; especially her grandchildren; however, her great-grandchildren meant the world to her.

Survivors include her son, Tracy Taylor (Tammy); like a son, Robert Dale Taylor (Holly); grandchildren, Meagan Rickett (David); Zachary Taylor (Shannon); Lindsey Moore (Trace); Lacey Tyson; and Katelyn Tyson; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Thelma Johnson (Ted); brothers, Neal Taylor; Pete Taylor (Wanda); and Walter Taylor; special friends, Earl and Nell Pruitt; and special sister-in-law, Louise Mazingo Bozeman; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah Taylor and Lillie Rhodes Taylor; her son, Phillip Ray Tyson; and brothers, John Taylor and Wesley Taylor.

Pallbearers: Cade Taylor, Eli Taylor, David Rickett, David Taylor, Trace Moore, and Kevin Johnson.

Honorary Pallbearer: Noah Taylor

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.