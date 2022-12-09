Byram seeking 2% motel/restaurant tax to fund recreational opportunities

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - If Byram Mayor Richard White has his way, purchasing a combo meal at a local fast-food restaurant in his city could help pay for the construction of new soccer fields and basketball courts.

As part of their legislative wish list, Byram city leaders are asking lawmakers for permission to implement a 2-percent sales tax on restaurants and hotels in the city limits.

A resolution seeking the tax was approved at a recent board of aldermen meeting. If the tax is allowed by lawmakers, the city would set a special election asking residents to vote it in place.

“Every penny of that would go to recreation and parks and stuff like that,” White said.

White said proceeds from the tax would help pay for the construction of new athletics facilities on city-owned property in the heart of town.

Byram owns approximately 40 acres on Siwell Road across the street from the first entrance to the Lake Dockery subdivision.

“We paid cash for it, by the way, we’d been saving up. So, now, we’re ready for a couple of soccer fields or whatever we come up with,” he said. “We had people last night say we need basketball courts... They want the basketball courts to be part-time tennis courts, so they’re going to be usable in a lot of ways.”

He said the additional facilities would help keep people in town on the weekend, something else that could contribute to Byram’s economic growth.

Byram does have some recreational activities now, including the park on Davis Road, which it leases from Hinds County for $5,000 a year.

“We don’t want to build a whole bunch of stuff over there, because the land doesn’t belong to us,” he said. “We’re still keeping it up and adding stuff to it... We’ve got several baseball fields that we try to keep up... [but] we can’t keep them all up.”

He said the city also has a robust youth soccer program, thanks to the help of Country Woods Baptist Church.

“They have great soccer fields. They let us use them for free, and they keep the grass cut for us... And they’ve been doing that for about 10 years,” he said. “We’ve been doing good on soccer. We have about 130 children involved with it each year.”

Byram currently had a one-percent tax on hotels. That assessment generated $95,500 in fiscal year 2022, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website.

If the new tax is approved by the legislature, the city would have to set a special election and 60 percent of those casting ballots would have to vote in favor before it could go into effect.

White was unsure how much the new tax would generate, but it likely would be in the six figure-range, especially with all the new restaurants that have come online recently, including a Raising Cane’s and Rally’s Drive-In.

“Moe’s [Southwest Grill] will be open in the next few weeks,” White said. “We’re getting all these restaurants in, so why not? This is a deal. This a deal [to help] all of us.”

