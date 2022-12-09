Church members, co-workers remember Russell Jones

Jones was a beloved paster, prinicpal and family man.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County residents continue to mourn the loss of Russell Jones.

Jones was a beloved pastor and had been serving at First Baptist Missionary Church in Heidelberg for more than a decade.

“Regardless of who we get as a pastor, there could never be another Russell Jones that came to First Baptist,” said Joey Tribble, a deacon of the church.

Jones also served as the principal at Bay Springs High School.

“He loved his family, he loved his school family and he loved his students,” said Jay Arrington, a former co-worker of Jones in the school district. “He would do anything to help a kid.”

Jones died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the church are already feeling the void.

“Now, we’re going to come into the doors when we started back, having church services and that main individual, our leader, is not going to be there,” said Tribble.

Members of the school board are trying to cope as well.

Arrington got emotional when remembering his final moments with Jones at the football state championship this year.

“After the game, I saw him and Jill and we hugged each other,” said Arrington. “I didn’t know that’d be the last time that I’d see him. I’m so glad that God gave me that chance.”

Though the Jones family is facing a loss, their family just became so much bigger, as the community hopes to rally around the loved ones left behind.

“To the family, Gladys, the girls and the grandkids, We love y’all,” said Teresa Kelley, a member of the church. “We are here for you. Y’all have always been there for us. I’m tearing up, but it’s hard because we miss him so much.”

First Baptist Missionary Church is expected to be closed for two weeks as they grieve the loss.

