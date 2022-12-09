Cooler air is on the way by the end of next week

Near or below average temps
Near or below average temps(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We got off to a very foggy start over the area this morning. Light scattered showers move in through lunchtime. Most of us will stay dry from the rain, but we will get a cloudy view all day.

Saturday rain chances are also slim to none throughout the rest of the evening. Rain does pick back up early Sunday morning. Umbrellas are needed all day Sunday. Luckily though by the end of next week cooler air is knocking on our front doors. High temperatures will return to near or below the average for this time of year. Get ready to bring your jackets out of retirement. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a...
Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
31-year-old Dyques Wilson was charged with breaking into a house in Toomsuba.
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act
First responders on scene of a man on bike that was hit by a car
Man on bike hit by car near Meridian Burger King

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 9th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 9th, 2022
Use extra caution when driving through fog
Many of you may start your Friday with fog
Rain moving in Friday afternoon
Rain showers return for Friday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 8th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - December 8th, 2022