Cooler air is on the way by the end of next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We got off to a very foggy start over the area this morning. Light scattered showers move in through lunchtime. Most of us will stay dry from the rain, but we will get a cloudy view all day.

Saturday rain chances are also slim to none throughout the rest of the evening. Rain does pick back up early Sunday morning. Umbrellas are needed all day Sunday. Luckily though by the end of next week cooler air is knocking on our front doors. High temperatures will return to near or below the average for this time of year. Get ready to bring your jackets out of retirement. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

