Doc’s Toyota has made it official

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Doc’s Toyota has been open for a couple of months now, but on December 8, the city of Philadelphia and Neshoba County wanted to welcome this new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Doc’s Toyota is extremely excited to be in a city where local businesses are embraced.

They are thrilled to be a new addition to the community around them.

Our service department is ready to serve the local local community. We have the we have all the necessary like mechanics available. We have partnership with some local community colleges so their students can do their internships through our department and we feel that we are ready. We have the new car inventory. We have some extra cars from Toyota, so we are fully stocked up, and we have some used car selections too, and we can also get you any custom new or used car as you like,” said Owner, Dr. Azhar Pasha.

You can find the dealership right off of MS HWY 16 across the street from Bumpers Drive-In. For more information about Doc’s Toyota you can visit their website by clicking here.

