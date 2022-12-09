The Ellis Theater is back open

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Philadelphia was buzzing as a massive step was taken towards the completion of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music.

“Special for the Ellis because this is 100 year old venue that’s now been restored and is serving the community again. But it’s even a bigger, I think. Mark for the Congress of Country music because this is the beginning of phase one, and once this project opens fully, it’s going to be a regional draw. People will come from. All over to see the collection and to see performances here,” said the Executive Director of the Congress of Country Music, Dan Barnard.

And he was right people from all over the world came to see this century old theater back in action.

“I’ve met people today that came from Texas and Florida and California, Germany, England, Ireland, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and that’s just the weekend getting started, and that where Alabama. How did I know,” said Country Music Hall of Famer, Marty Stuart

The impact this is going to have will not only benefit artists from across the nation but also bring economic growth to the city of Philadelphia.

“Yeah, it’s a big deal. It’s really changed. The landscape really changed the landscape of our town. If you can walk around the town and see all the different buildings around here that has changed in a year and a half, knowing that this was coming, we’ve been knowing that this is coming for a while, and you can hear. Kind of the rumblings under the streets. Kinda figuratively saying about what was coming,” said local business owner, Jenny Dabbs.

With stage one of the Congress of Country music now being complete, stage two is now underway and will hopefully be completed by 2025.

