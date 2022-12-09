Forestdale 3-year-old girl shot in abdomen, brother charged with aggravated child abuse

Leon Walker Jr., 19.(Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
JEEFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 4 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a location on Tower Drive in Forestdale to investigate a report of a 3-year-old who had been shot.

Police say deputies arrived and found a 3-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. The child had been left in the care of her 19-year-old brother Leon Walker Jr.

The child was transported to the hospital and is being treated. She is in stable condition.

After review of the evidence, sheriff’s investigators have charged Walker Jr. with aggravated child abuse and he is being held in the Jefferson County jail on $30,000 bond.

Police say additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

If anyone has additional information about this case, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.

