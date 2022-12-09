Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard. (CNN, WISN, JOHNS HOPKINS, HHS, PFIZER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Masks might be back this winter.

Some of the nation’s leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on, but this time, it’s not just because of COVID-19.

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all impacting the nation this holiday season. So, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves.

They are encouraging people to get vaccinated, wash their hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.

Medical experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say older people, people who have any underlying illness, and anyone who is immunocompromised should consider wearing a mask to protect themselves.

Some communities across the country are even considering bringing back certain masking recommendations as the wave of respiratory illnesses worsens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a...
Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
31-year-old Dyques Wilson was charged with breaking into a house in Toomsuba.
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act
First responders on scene of a man on bike that was hit by a car
Man on bike hit by car near Meridian Burger King

Latest News

Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
Near or below average temps
Cooler air is on the way by the end of next week
In November, Dorian Young made a stop to the Barnett family’s home in east Louisville and was...
UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch