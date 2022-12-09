Kimbrell to be featured on Frontline Responders

David Kimbrell served in the military for 20 years. After retiring, he got involved with...
David Kimbrell served in the military for 20 years. After retiring, he got involved with volunteer service for Veterans and children.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Iraq Veteran is being highlighted in our next edition of Frontline Responders. David Kimbrell served in the military for 20 years. After his service, he got involved with Run for the Wall, which brings awareness about troops who are prisoners of war or missing in action.

Kimbrell has also been a part of Bikers United for Children for 12 years. This event gets thousands of toys to children who are less fortunate during the holidays.

“You see the kids around here that don’t have what they need, let alone what they want. I have seen so much overseas of kids that are deprived or poverty stricken. They just don’t have anything. It is near and dear to my heart and all of our bikers, people say that bikers are big, burly, mean people; no, we have big hearts.”

Kimbrell’s story airs on Frontline Responders Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a...
Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
31-year-old Dyques Wilson was charged with breaking into a house in Toomsuba.
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act

Latest News

Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Meridian Community College hosts fall graduation and nursing pinning ceremonies in the Queen...
Meridian Community College hosts fall graduation and nursing pinning ceremonies
A pinning ceremony for graduates of East Mississippi Community College’s Associate Degree...
Pinning ceremony held at East Miss. Community College