Kimbrell to be featured on Frontline Responders

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An Iraq Veteran is being highlighted in our next edition of Frontline Responders. David Kimbrell served in the military for 20 years. After his service, he got involved with Run for the Wall, which brings awareness about troops who are prisoners of war or missing in action.

Kimbrell has also been a part of Bikers United for Children for 12 years. This event gets thousands of toys to children who are less fortunate during the holidays.

“You see the kids around here that don’t have what they need, let alone what they want. I have seen so much overseas of kids that are deprived or poverty stricken. They just don’t have anything. It is near and dear to my heart and all of our bikers, people say that bikers are big, burly, mean people; no, we have big hearts.”

Kimbrell’s story airs on Frontline Responders Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m.

