Ludwig brings Chessboxing to the world of content creation with the Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Ludwig Aghren's Chessboxing event is taking place on December 11th.
Ludwig Aghren's Chessboxing event is taking place on December 11th.(Ludwig via Twitter)
By Schuyler Millar
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - This coming Sunday, twelve content creators from across the internet are prepared to trade blows mentally and physically. Ludwig Aghren, a Youtube streamer, is bringing the little-known world of Chessboxing to light with his upcoming Mogul Chessboxing Championship.

Chessboxing was the brainchild of French comic book artist Enki Bilal whose hybrid sport combined chess and boxing. Iepe Rubingh later ran with the idea and adapted it as an art performance, further popularizing the sport.

Combatants tussle in alternating rounds of fast chess and boxing until one ideally wins by checkmate or knockout. A winner can also be declared if a time penalty occurs, and a boxing decision decides the match if the chess rounds result in a draw.

Two separate undercards and the main event are scheduled at the Galen Center in Los Angelos. Six matches make up the first undercard, including creators Myth, Disguised Toast, Abroad in Japan, and PointCrow. The second undercard is Smashboxing, an esports take on Chessboxing, with Super Smash Bros. Melee replacing the chess rounds. The main event will see Chess Grandmaster Aman Hambleton take on International Master Lawrence Trent.

Here is the released fight card:

Recently Andrea Botez, a chess streamer and content creator for OpTic, was added to the Chessboxing undercard and is slated to fight Woman Grandmaster Dina Belenkaya.

A great test of mental fortitude and physical prowess lies ahead for the creators taking part. More importantly, an opportunity to branch out and diversify their content to keep their viewership engaged. Ludwig is familiar with this, as the Mogul Chessboxing Championship is not his first foray into significant events.

Ludwig has recently invested a lot of energy into memorable events with more extensive production. Most notably, he co-founded the company OFFBRAND in September, intending to help content creators bring their big ideas to life.

He has helped create multiple live events, such as Mogul Money and Juiced, which garnered large audiences on Twitch and Youtube. He also recently announced The Scuffed World Tour after general unrest flowed through the professional Super Smash Bros. world. For each event Ludwig promotes, an expectation for groundbreaking viewership numbers follows, and the Chessboxing event is no exception.

The Mogul Chessboxing Championship will be streamed live on Ludwig’s YouTube channel on December 11 at 4 PM.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

