Many of you may start your Friday with fog

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of our area. This means visibilities could drop to 1/4 of a mile or less for many areas leading into early Friday. So, make sure to follow Fog Safety Tips if you encounter a “cloud on the ground.”

Otherwise, get ready for another unseasonably warm day for the last day of the work week. Highs will again reach the upper 70s, and a few showers are possible as a weak cold front moves into our area and stalls. Not everyone will get wet, but carry the umbrella in case a shower finds you. More 70s are expected for Saturday, but showers will be harder to find until later in the evening. Then, Sunday brings the best chance of rain as another cold front moves into our area. Highs will stay in the upper 60s for the last day of the weekend.

Next week starts with highs near 70 degrees for both Monday & Tuesday, and rain chances look slim. However, Wednesday, a strong cold front is expected to move into our area. It could bring some threatening weather with it, so make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer. Behind this front, plan for a return of colder weather. It looks like we’ll be waking up to 30s by Friday morning.

Tracking the Tropics

The system in the Atlantic that we were watching has lost its window for development. The rest of the tropics are quiet.

