MCC women’s basketball routs Wallace Selma; MCC men tested by Coahoma in overtime

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MCC hosted Wallace Selma and Coahoma for a double header Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles took on Wallace Selma, they would lead by 28 points at the half.

Wallace Selma would go on a scoring run and limit MCC’s shots but before long the Lady Eagles would jump right back into their groove. The MCC women pick up a 76-38 win.

NEXT UP: The Lady Eagles will host East Central on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The MCC men’s basketball team was looking for their eighth win of the season heading into break.

Heidelberg alumni and Eagles sophomore, Randarious Hughes, gets the first points of the game. Coahoma would be quick to respond.

This game would go back and fourth from the beginning.

A key to the Eagles offense Thursday night was having sophomore Christian Terrell back on the court. This was Terrell’s first game back since game one of the season due to injury. He came back better than ever and ended the night being the teams leading scorer with 24 total points.

Coahoma and the Eagles would take this game into overtime tied at 51 but the Eagles are able to pull out a win 60-58. MCC will head into their winter break with an 8-2 record and a four game win streak.

NEXT UP: MCC will travel to Jones College on January 5th at 6 p.m.

