MCC women’s basketball routs Wallace Selma; MCC men tested by Coahoma in overtime

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MCC hosted Wallace Selma and Coahoma for a double header Thursday night.

The Lady Eagles took on Wallace Selma, they would lead by 28 points at the half.

Wallace Selma would go on a scoring run and limit MCC’s shots but before long the Lady Eagles would jump right back into their groove. The MCC women pick up a 76-38 win.

NEXT UP: The Lady Eagles will host East Central on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The MCC men’s basketball team was looking for their eighth win of the season heading into break.

Heidelberg alumni and Eagles sophomore, Randarious Hughes, gets the first points of the game. Coahoma would be quick to respond.

This game would go back and fourth from the beginning.

A key to the Eagles offense Thursday night was having sophomore Christian Terrell back on the court. This was Terrell’s first game back since game one of the season due to injury. He came back better than ever and ended the night being the teams leading scorer with 24 total points.

Coahoma and the Eagles would take this game into overtime tied at 51 but the Eagles are able to pull out a win 60-58. MCC will head into their winter break with an 8-2 record and a four game win streak.

NEXT UP: MCC will travel to Jones College on January 5th at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Monday night shooting puts Lauderdale County man on life support
31-year-old Dyques Wilson was charged with breaking into a house in Toomsuba.
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act
First responders on scene of a man on bike that was hit by a car
Man on bike hit by car near Meridian Burger King
According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

Latest News

K.P. Peoples celebrates game winning lay up in the Knights 55-53 win over Clarkdale.
West Lauderdale and Clarkdale battle on the hardwood until the last second
K.P. People's game winning lay up carries the Knights to victory in a thrilling fourth quarter...
West Lauderdale escapes close game against Clarkdale
The MCC Lady Eagles beat Wallace Selma 76-38. The MCC men's basketball team battles Coahoma in...
MCC double header vs Wallace Selma and Coahoma
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders