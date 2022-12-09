Meridian Community College hosts fall graduation and nursing pinning ceremonies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been a day of excitement and joy for the fall graduates at Meridian Community College.

The college hosted graduation and nursing pinning ceremonies throughout the day.

Graduates say they are ready to take on new roles in their career fields.

“I would have never thought two years ago I would feel the way I do now, but it’s very exciting. I feel excited to get out and do something to help,” said Allan Rigdon, a nursing graduate.

“I am so excited. I am a big helper and a big giver so just being able to do it now with my nursing background. Just being a nurse now is so exciting. I’m ready,” said Tamara Young, another nursing graduate.

“I am excited to get out into the world and actually use what I’ve learned to do hair. I find it really fun. It’s not really a job for me. It’s kind of like just really fun. I want to travel with it and do as much as I can do. And do everybody that I can do,” said Hannah-Mae Sowell, a cosmetology graduate.

News 11 wants to congratulate all MCC graduates on this incredible achievement!

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.