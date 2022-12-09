MPD investigating Thursday shootings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.

The MPD said a woman was shot in the back and arm around 7:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

The second shooting took place at Grandview Gas and Go. Police said a man was shot in the leg and arm. It happened around 3 p.m. Thursday.

In both cases, the injuries were not considered life-threatening. Investigations continue into what happened.

