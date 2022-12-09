Funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Guy B. Woodward will begin at 11:30 AM Monday, December 12, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Dr. Rick Brooks and Mack Barnes officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Woodward, 70, of Meridian, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Guy was the founder and operator of Woodward Steam Cleaning for over 35 years. His business was his legacy; he was a hard and dedicated worker, providing for his family. Guy was an avid golfer, fisherman, comedian, and Face Book enthusiast. Guy was graduated with his BA in Political Science from Mississippi State University and was a lifelong MSU Fan. With his quick wit and sense of humor to know Guy Woodward was to love him; even until the end, he always enjoyed bringing a smile to someone’s face.

Guy is survived by his wife of over 47 years, Roberta Woodward; his children Sara Ann Oatridge (Mike), Amy Woodward (Debbie), and Print Woodward (Makenzie). Grandchildren, Reed Oatridge, Charlie Guy Oatridge, Azarya Woodward, and Chris Woodward, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members, friends, and Face Book followers.

Mr. Woodward is preceded in death Print and Billye Woodward; brothers, Dan Woodward and Richard Reed Woodward.

The Woodward family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Cancer Benevolence Fund at Anderson Regional Cancer Center of Meridian in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Tony Williamson, Greg Slay, Leland Irby, Bill Pace, Greg Collins, and Dennis Gordon with Mitch Mosely serving as Honorary Pallbearer.

The Woodward Family will receive guests from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the funeral home.

