Police issue arrest warrants for two more suspects tied to Crystal Springs murder

From left to right: Clyde Green, 20, and Icesarion Barnes, 24
From left to right: Clyde Green, 20, and Icesarion Barnes, 24(Crystal Springs Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more suspects have been identified in the murder of a 17-year-old in Crystal Springs.

Friday, capital murder arrest warrants for Clyde Green, 20, of Jackson, and Icesarion Barnes, 24, of Jackson, were issued in connection with the murder, according to Chief Tony Hemphill.

Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd, 27, was arrested a week ago and is being held at the Copiah County Jail.

The Crystal Springs Police Department responded to a deadly shooting that happened at a Crystal Springs gas station on Tuesday, November 29. Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed, 17, was shot and killed during what police believe to be an attempted robbery.

Green and Barnes are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call the Crystal Springs Police Department at (601) 892-2121.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run...
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders

Latest News

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department ‘fully cooperative’ with officer-involved shooting investigation
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization was hosted a Coaches Night Out event at New...
Former Alabama head coach Mike Dubose shared testimony during Coaches Night Out event
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization was hosted a Coaches Night Out event at New...
Former Alabama head coach Mike Dubose shared testimony during Coaches Night Out event
Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
Law enforcement agencies see spike in grand larceny during the holidays
The Saturday Christmas parades should be fine
Mild to start the weekend, but it’ll end with rain