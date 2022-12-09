Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman

The sheriff’s department says Rushing, 30, reportedly has a condition that may impair her...
The sheriff’s department says Rushing, 30, reportedly has a condition that may impair her judgment.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.

JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor said Rushing was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Old Culpepper Road in eastern Jones County wearing a black DeepWell cap, black shirt with “Roll Tide” print, blue jeans and green and white tennis shoes.

Rushing is believed to have gotten into a vehicle of unknown description with her dog and an unknown adult white woman who was driving. The sheriff’s department believes the two may be headed to Johnson City, Tenn.

The sheriff’s department says Rushing, 30, reportedly has a condition that may impair her...
The sheriff’s department says Rushing, 30, reportedly has a condition that may impair her judgment.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

The sheriff’s department says Rushing reportedly has a condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information on the Rushing’s whereabouts, contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, Bay Springs High School principal...
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
A Citronelle, Ala., man died as a result of his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a...
Macon man injured, Ala. man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck
Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
31-year-old Dyques Wilson was charged with breaking into a house in Toomsuba.
Deputies say burglary suspect caught in the act

Latest News

Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort...
WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage
Near or below average temps
Cooler air is on the way by the end of next week
Memphis Police Department
Mississippi man identified days after being shot, killed by Memphis police