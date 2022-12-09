WATCH: Casino visitors cheer as armed robbery suspect escorted through Beau Rivage

New video shows the moment an armed robbery suspect was escorted through the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino Thursday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The man in custody is 44-year-old Aime Joseph Gelinas of Charlotte, North Carolina. Biloxi Police responded to reports of the robbery at around 10:30 a.m.

Police were told that a white male, later identified as Gelinas, showed a weapon and demanded cash from a cashier at a cage.

As Gelinas tried to flee, he was stopped by patrons of the casino, allowing casino security officers to detain him until Biloxi PD’s arrival. An undisclosed amount was taken from the cage employee.

The bag Gelinas gave the cashier to fill can be seen in the video.

Gelinas was charged with armed robbery and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

