West Lauderdale and Clarkdale battle on the hardwood until the last second

K.P. People's game winning lay up carries the Knights to victory in a thrilling fourth quarter battle.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With 20 second left on the clock the Knights and the Bulldogs would be all tied up 53-53.

K.P. Peoples the one to thank for the Knights Thursday night. His game winning lay up gives West Lauderdale the 55-53 victory.

In the fourth quarter the Bulldogs would trail by six points but they would come back to take the lead and keep it a tied game.

Clarkdale would have a chance with about eight second left on the clock to tie this one up or win the game on a three pointer but the shot would not go in so the Knights head back to Collinsville with the victory.

The West Lauderdale Lady Knights also able to pick up a big win. They beat the Lady Bulldogs 73-25.

