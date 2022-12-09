West Lauderdale and Clarkdale battle on the hardwood until the last second

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With 20 second left on the clock the Knights and the Bulldogs would be all tied up 53-53.

K.P. Peoples the one to thank for the Knights Thursday night. His game winning lay up gives West Lauderdale the 55-53 victory.

West Lauderdale sneaks away with a close win 55-53 to beat Clarkdale. Here is the layup that got the Knights the win. Tune in tonight for the highlights!@WTOKTV @WestSports12 @WestLauderdale1 pic.twitter.com/NGOE9MqWlC — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 9, 2022

In the fourth quarter the Bulldogs would trail by six points but they would come back to take the lead and keep it a tied game.

Clarkdale would have a chance with about eight second left on the clock to tie this one up or win the game on a three pointer but the shot would not go in so the Knights head back to Collinsville with the victory.

The West Lauderdale Lady Knights also able to pick up a big win. They beat the Lady Bulldogs 73-25.

