Bikers United for Children hosts annual Toy Run in Meridian.

By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bikers United for Children hosted its twelfth annual Toy Tun.

The organization hosts the Toy Run in efforts to collect toys for kids in need for Christmas.

The Toy Run began at Hampton Inn in Meridian and ended at College Park United Methodist Church.

James Randall, the Co-Chair of the event, said they are excited to be able to pitch in and help those in need during the holidays.

“I think it’s important to give back to our community because some of us are fortunate during this time of year and some are not. We are just able to go out in our community, solicit the support of local businesses and our local patrons to come in and donate new unwrapped toys for the children who are less fortunate this year. I just think it’s the least we can do,” said Randall.

Bikers United for Children said they have collect about 600 toys and all toys will be donated to the Wesley House in Meridian.

