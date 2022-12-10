Former Alabama head coach Mike Dubose shared testimony during Coaches Night Out event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization was hosted a Coaches Night Out event at New Hope Baptist Church tonight with former Alabama head coach Mike Dubose as a guest speaker.

Coach Dubose played football at Alabama under coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and played along guys like Sylvester Croom.

He was apart of the Tides 1973 national championship. He also led the Crimson Tide to the SEC championship in 1999 as the head coach.

Coach Dubose has coached in almost every level of football and his message tonight was all about impact. And that’s something event organizer Dalton Smith was happy to see.

“It was awesome,” said Smith. “FCA we believe in the influence of the coach. Billy Graham said a coach will impact more young people in a year, than most people in their lifetime so we just wanted to have an opportunity for coaches to come out and fellowship together. Have a great meal, hear a great testimony and just have a reminder to have influence and we want to see them influence the kids in an internal way.”

“It’s a blessing to be able to share (his message) because I’ve been blessed.,” said Dubose. “And those who have been blessed need to be a blessing to others so I hope it’s a blessing because I have been blessed, you know God has blessed me and my family more than we could ever hope or think or imagine so we’re very fortunate to be able to be here. Very fortunate to be able to share and this is a great cause. We love the FCA.”

FCA will host another event on January 14-16th called Coaches Time Out. WTOK will have more details on the event soon.

