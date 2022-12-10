Friday Night Hoops recap: Lady Trojans end the Lady Bulldogs perfect season and the Clarkdale boys rebound to victory

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Friday night hoops continue to heat up in the Magnolia state for many local teams.

The Clarkdale boys basketball team was looking to rebound Friday night after a close loss to West Lauderdale on Thursday. They would keep a close contest with Mize early on in the game but the Bulldogs would be able to shake off Mize and get the win 47-39.

The Lady Bulldogs lost at home in a close one 41-39.

Northeast Lauderdale’s girls basketball team was on the upset hunt tonight. Taking on Enterprise on the road. The game would be close all the way through but in the final seconds of the game the Lady Trojans would sink a free throw to give them the 39-38 win. The Lady Bulldogs are 8-1 on the season now.

Enterprise boy’s basketball also hosted Northeast Lauderdale tonight. The Trojans would pull away big time picking up an 81-39 win.

MHSAA Scores:

The Meridian boys top Clinton 52-44. The Lady Cats beat Clinton 60-41.

Neshoba Central Lady Rockets take down Newton County 57-37. The Neshoba Central boys improve to 11-2 with a 52-40 win over the Cougars.

Southeast Lauderdale boys beat Wayne County 48-35.

Quitman boys top West Jones 59-42. The Lady Panthers fall 52-37.

