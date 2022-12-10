Law enforcement agencies see spike in grand larceny during the holidays

Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.
Grand larceny is punishable by $10,000 in fines and 5 years in prison.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Lock up those belongings!

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said thieves are out around the holiday season, especially pertaining to grand larceny.

“It’s just that time of year,” said Nobles. “For some reason, it kind of spikes during Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year.”

“I’ve been doing this 25 years and I’ve always known this time of the year to spike up a little bit,” Nobles added.

Some believe that grand larceny crimes pick up at this time in an attempt to get more money for the holidays.

“Some people are down on their luck, so they take the opportunity to take things, go pawn it and make a little money,” said Nobles.

Others speculate they are crimes of opportunity, regardless of the time of year.

“Many times, people see an opportunity or the easy opportunity and they go for it,” said Abraham McKenzie, a detective with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Regardless of the cause, first responders say there are plenty of ways to deter a thief from your belongings.

“Lock your ATVs up, park them in the back of the house and don’t leave the keys in them,” said McKenzie. “Make sure you have cameras and things of that nature.”

Grand larceny is punishable in the state of Mississippi by fines of up to $10,000 and a maximum of five years in prison.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
The Meridian Civil Service Commission upheld Rita Jack's firing from the Meridian Police...
Meridian Civil Service Commission reaches decision regarding Rita Jack’s status with MPD
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Jackson State running back Sy'veon Wilkerson (36) lunges forward for a four-yard touchdown run...
JSU stadium discussions hit speed bump as Coach Prime takes Colorado job
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jackson State responds to rumors surrounding departure of Deion Sanders

Latest News

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near...
Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department ‘fully cooperative’ with officer-involved shooting investigation
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization was hosted a Coaches Night Out event at New...
Former Alabama head coach Mike Dubose shared testimony during Coaches Night Out event
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization was hosted a Coaches Night Out event at New...
Former Alabama head coach Mike Dubose shared testimony during Coaches Night Out event
The Saturday Christmas parades should be fine
Mild to start the weekend, but it’ll end with rain