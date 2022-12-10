MCSO: Woman scams Walmart cashier out of $1,800

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who they say scammed a Walmart cashier in Semmes out of $1,800.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman told the new cashier that she was part of the store’s human resources department and needed change. Meanwhile, the man kept other cashiers busy, the sheriff’s office said.

WATCH: MCSO says woman scammed Walmart cashier out of $1,800

The woman got away with $1,800, leaving the cashier with just $125, authorities said. The woman and man then got into two separate white vehicles and left the scene, according to MCSO.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to please call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or visit www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A map of Meridian illustrating the location of Saturday's deadly shooting.
Man dies in hospital after Meridian shooting
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Doc's Toyota
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
Meridian Police confirm two people were shot in separate shootings Thursday.
MPD investigating Thursday shootings
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 9, 2022

Latest News

Capitol Police chase in Jackson ends in officer-involved shooting; MBI investigating
Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns coaches and teammates joined him as the whole community celebrated...
Moss Point retires Devin Booker’s jersey; Phoenix Suns teammates, coaches in attendance
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown
James McLaurin, 60, Hattiesburg was detained by Hattiesburg firefighters after he was caught...
Hattiesburg firefighters detain auto burglar Saturday
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown.
City of Meridian hosts annual Christmas parade in downtown