Mild to start the weekend, but it’ll end with rain

A warm front will lift just north of us early Saturday. There could be some isolated light showers around, but it will otherwise be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will dominate the sky, but peeks of sun are possible. Also, watch out for morning fog. The Christmas parades that are taking place across our area on Saturday should go off without any weather woes.

Sunday, however, rain becomes more likely as a cold front crosses our area. There could be some downpours, and it looks like the morning & early afternoon timeframe brings the best timing for rain. So, keep an umbrella with you if you have outdoor plans. Expect a cooler day with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT

Early next week, highs will hover near 70 degrees, and spotty showers will be possible. However, Tuesday night into Wednesday, a strong cold front will move across our area...sparking potentially severe storms ahead of & along it. Our area is already deemed an area to watch by the Storm Prediction Center, and it looks like all forms of severe weather (including tornadoes) could be a threat. Make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for more details as we get closer to this event.

